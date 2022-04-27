Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fees for PUC certificate hiked by 30% for two-wheelers, 28% for four-wheelers in Maharashtra
pune news

Fees for PUC certificate hiked by 30% for two-wheelers, 28% for four-wheelers in Maharashtra

For two-wheeler testing earlier the rate was ₹35, which is now revised to ₹50. Whereas for the four-wheeler (petrol) PUC test the earlier rate was ₹70 which increased to ₹100
As per the circular, for the last few months, there was a demand by the PUC authorised centres to increase the fee for pollution tests and accordingly it was hiked. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 10:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

In a circular issued by the state transport commissioner Avinash Dakhane on Wednesday, the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate fee has been increased by 30 per cent for two-wheelers and 28 per cent for four-wheelers.

As per the circular, for the last few months, there was a demand by the PUC authorised centres to increase the fee for pollution tests and accordingly it was hiked.

For two-wheeler testing earlier the rate was 35, which is now revised to 50. Whereas for the four-wheeler (petrol) PUC test the earlier rate was 70 which increased to 100.

Similarly, for the four-wheelers (CNG, LPG and petrol) the revised PUC fee is 125, which were earlier 90. While for the four-wheeler (diesel) the rates are increased from 110 to 150.

