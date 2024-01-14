close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Female leopard rescued near Pune

Female leopard rescued near Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 14, 2024 09:30 PM IST

We used a thermal drone for better visibility and to track the animal’s movements, which was crucial in planning the rescue, said official

A female leopard which strayed into a residential area in Saandas, near Pune was rescued by the Pune forest department, RESQ Wildlife team, and the Lonikand police department late Saturday night.

The swift response and crowd control measures by the Lonikand police department were crucial in creating a safe and controlled environment for the rescue operation. (SOURCED FROM RESQ)
The swift response and crowd control measures by the Lonikand police department were crucial in creating a safe and controlled environment for the rescue operation. (SOURCED FROM RESQ)

The leopard was safely rescued by 12.45 am, said officials.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The swift response and crowd control measures by the Lonikand police department were crucial in creating a safe and controlled environment for the rescue operation.

“We used a thermal drone for better visibility and to track the animal’s movements, which was crucial in planning the rescue,” said Tuhin Satarkar, director - wildlife management and drone pilot, RESQ Charitable Trust.

The rescue operation saw the collaboration of 15 members of the RESQ Wildlife Team, Pune forest department staff led by deputy conservator of forest Mahadev Mohite, range forest officer Suresh Varak, and the Lonikand police department staff led by senior police inspector Kaingade.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On