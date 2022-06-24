Fifty arrested for stealing gold valuables from warkaris

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch has arrested 50 people, including a juvenile and twelve women, for carrying out thefts during palkhi procession under different police stations of the commissionerate during the past three days. The arrests took place on Friday evening and FIRs were lodged the same day. A special squad was constituted to take prompt action against thieves targeting warkaris.

According to the police, many warkaris became victims of pickpocketing, chain snatching and robbing of cash and other valuables. The special squad was headed by additional commissioner of police Sanjay Shinde, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Kakasaheb Dole, assistant commissioner of police (crime) Padmakar Ghanwat and others. The squad members dressed as warkaris mingled with the crowd to nab the accused.

On June 21, the squad arrested four suspects who had planned to rob warkaris and during interrogation found that they were involved in similar offences and an FIR was lodged against them at Panvel police Station.

At Chikhali police station, an accused identified as Prem Mukesh Bamnayak was arrested. The crime branch checked 85 criminals and found 12 to be involved in offences and booked them.

Similarly, 33 other accused were arrested by the crime branch team. According to Ghanwat, the accused hail from Ahmednagar, Beed, Parbhani, Latur and Nanded districts. At least 44 FIRs were lodged at Dehu road, Alandi and Dighi police station areas on June 21 and 22.