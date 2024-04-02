Fight over minor issue at SPPU campus; one student injured
Apr 02, 2024 06:04 AM IST
Two students at SPPU campus got into a fight over a WhatsApp message, resulting in one being injured and hospitalized. No complaint lodged yet.
A fight broke between two students over a WhatsApp message at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus on Monday. One of the students was hit on the head with a weapon and had to be admitted to Aundh Hospital, according to the police.
The incident took place at the Skill Development Centre near food mall at around 5 pm. Atul Kulkarni, senior inspector, Chatuhshrungi Police Station, said, “The two are students at SPPU Skill Development Centre and the fight broke out due to a minor dispute. No one has come forward to lodge a complaint yet.”
