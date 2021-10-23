Filthy Katraj upper lake irks residents

PUNE Once a top attraction in the city, Katraj upper lake is in a filthy condition and daily morning walkers and citizens have expressed anger for the sorry state of the lake.

Despite enough rains, the lake doesn’t have enough water and plastic and other waste can be seen floating on water in large quantities.

Upper Katraj lake had become one of the attractions in the city due to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, highest Indian flag, Phool rani train for kids and unique structure of Patil wada along with walkway around the lake.

Ravindra Mane, who used to visit the lake frequently, said, “It is sad that citizens throw plastic waste in the garden. Not only the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), but citizens are also responsible for it.”

“People from the neighbouring slum throw waste in the lake. The waste is spread all over on both the sides of walls,” he said.

Sarika Patil, another resident in the area, said, “It is one of the identities. Our friends and relatives used to always visit the garden but now we avoid it.”

Despite good rains, there is not enough water in the lake.

Askok Ghorpade, head, PMC garden department, said, “The gardens are maintained by the garden department and water body and drainage is maintained by the health department. It is true that there are some issues, but I would ensure that the plastic waste and other garbage in the water body and around the garden would be cleaned soon.”

Ghorpade said, “As gardens were closed, many gardens have a maintenance issue. As the train for kids was closed, there are chances that the track and other areas might get damaged. We would rectify it soon.”

