Home / Cities / Pune News / FIR against AMU leader Usmani over speech at second Elgar Parishad event
pune news

FIR against AMU leader Usmani over speech at second Elgar Parishad event

Sharjeel Usmani, a student leader from Aligarh Muslim University, was booked under section 153(a) of the IPC on a complaint by local advocate Pradeep Gawade for an allegedly derogatory comment on Hindu society.
By Yogesh Joshi, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:15 AM IST
The comment triggered a row with BJP leaders, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding action against Usmani.(HT File Photo)

Pune Police on Tuesday filed an FIR against one of the speakers of the second Elgar Parishad event on charges of promoting enmity and disharmony.

Sharjeel Usmani, a student leader from Aligarh Muslim University, was booked under section 153(a) of the IPC on a complaint by local advocate Pradeep Gawade for an allegedly derogatory comment on Hindu society.

The comment triggered a row with BJP leaders, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding action against Usmani.

The first edition of the Elgar Parishad was held on December 31, 2017 and allegedly triggered caste clashes in Bhima Koregaon the next day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elgar parishad pune police aligarh muslim university
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP