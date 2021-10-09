Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / FIR against builder Avinash Bhosale, Vinod Goenka, Vikas Oberoi and 11 others for forgery
pune news

FIR against builder Avinash Bhosale, Vinod Goenka, Vikas Oberoi and 11 others for forgery

According to the police complaint, the accused Avinash Bhosale, Vinod Goenka and others allegedly misled the registrar by forging bogus entries in a sale deed, by mentioning incorrect boundaries and wrong CTS numbers. Vishrantwadi Police have lodged an FIR
The Vishrantwadi Police have lodged an FIR against prominent builder Avinash Bhosale, Vinod Goenka, Vikas Oberoi, Sangam City Township’s Siddharth Mayur and 11 others on charges of forgery. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 04:36 PM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar

The Vishrantwadi Police have lodged an FIR against prominent builder Avinash Bhosale, Vinod Goenka, Vikas Oberoi, Sangam City Township’s Siddharth Mayur and 11 others on charges of forgery. According to the police complaint, the accused allegedly misled the registrar by forging bogus entries in a sale deed, by mentioning incorrect boundaries and wrong CTS numbers.

Joint sub-registrar LM Sangavar (41), had given a detailed complaint after which the case lodged against Bhosale, a resident of Baner road, Vinod Goenka, Vikas Oberoi, both residents of Mumbai, Sapna Jain, Kalpana Raisoni, Suman Nikam, Nitin Nikam, Rupali Nikam, Nilesh Nikam, Devaki Nikam, Neelam Suryavanshi, Akshay Suryavanshi, Vitthal Pawar and Jyoti Pawar.

According to the investigators, Sangavar is posted at the joint sub-registrar Office Haveli No. 8 in Dhanori since 2019. Landowner Chetan Nikam had lodged four complaints with his office in 2015, 2016 and 2019 about seven documents registered at this office.

According to the FIR, while registering the sale deed of the land at Sangamwadi, false entries were allegedly made on the land belonging to Nikam. His land was not mentioned in the document. Instead, it appeared to belong to the person who was selling it. Moreover, alleged bogus entries were made regarding the original owner Ardesar Sethn and Dadabhai Sethna by mentioning false CTS numbers in some sale deeds.

RELATED STORIES

An inquiry conducted by the Joint District Registrar and Stamp Duty Collector led to a violation of rules regarding the registration of documents. It was inaccurately mentioned that the complainant’s land allegedly belonged to Kalpana Raisoni. Index 2 of a sale deed also had wrong entries, the complaint stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bits’n’bytes: Know about business events in Pune

Pune Startup Mantra: This personal Gyde makes your company’s software easy to use

Ajit Pawar avoids comment on income tax raids

Pune district may have 35k malnourished kids: NFHS survey
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP