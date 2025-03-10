FIR against NCP (SP) workers for disrupting Pune Metro services; one suspended

The workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) staged a protest disrupting operations at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) metro station on Sunday. The protest was not related to metro but aimed at demanding better employment opportunities and action against corruption. (HT PHOTO)

The party later suspended Narendra Pawtekar, NCP (SP) Pune city deputy president, who led the protest, and an FIR has been filed against 10-12 workers, said officials.

The protest was not related to metro but aimed at demanding better employment opportunities and action against corruption. Around 12:30 pm, Pawtekar and 10 to 12 supporters entered the PMC metro station premises posing as passengers before suddenly jumping onto the tracks.

Due to the commotion, metro operations at the stretch had to be halted between 12:45 pm and 2:45 pm, said officials.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) officials stated that as soon as protesters got onto the tracks, security personnel immediately halted the metro services.

“The protesters sat on the tracks and nearby railings as part of their demonstration. Recognising the seriousness of the situation, Maha-Metro officials rushed to the spot and informed the police and fire department. During the protest, metro services were temporarily suspended. All protesters were taken to the Shivajinagar police station, and Pune Metro has lodged an FIR against them,” said Hemant Sonawane, executive director, public relations and administration, Pune Metro.

When police arrived at the scene, protesters reportedly argued with them and even heckled officers. Some were carrying petrol bottles, raising concerns about potential violence.

Sandeep Gill, deputy commissioner of police (zone 1), said, “The protesters attacked some policemen and threw fuel on them. Despite repeated warnings, they remained aggressive and were unwilling to listen. To control the situation, police detained the demonstrators. An FIR has been lodged against the protesters, and authorities are investigating further legal action.”

The entire episode was recorded on CCTV cameras and police can be seen resorting to lati charge to control the situation.

As a precautionary measure, fire brigade personnel spread safety nets beneath the tracks. During the protest, metro services remained operational between Pimpri-Chinchwad and Swargate on Line 1 and between Ramwadi and District Court as well as Vanaz and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan on Line 2.

Prashant Jagtap, NCP (SP) Pune city unit chief, said the demonstration was not approved by senior leaders, leading to the immediate suspension of Pawtekar.

Jagtap said “The party does not support protests that disrupt public services or involve violence against police personnel.”

“Pawtekar had joined the party from the NCP just three months ago and had organized the demonstration without consulting the leadership. The party has no connection with the protest,” he said.

Defending the agitation, Pawtekar said that young people are struggling to find jobs while parents are forced to pay lakhs in donations for education and bribes for government jobs.

“If the government did not take the issue seriously, we will organize another protest,” he said.