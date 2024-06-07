 FIR against Pune realty firm for cheating landowner of ₹2 cr - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

FIR against Pune realty firm for cheating landowner of 2 cr

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 08, 2024 05:18 AM IST

The project was initiated by the partners who carried out flat transactions without informing the landowner which was a mandatory clause in the agreement between the two parties, said police

Khadak police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against EH Realty LLP construction company for cheating a landowner for 2 crore. The incident took place between December 16, 2022 and June 6, 2024.

Senior police inspector Ravindra Gaikwad said that a case has been lodged against the partners of the real estate company for breaching the terms of agreement of the contract. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Senior police inspector Ravindra Gaikwad said that a case has been lodged against the partners of the real estate company for breaching the terms of agreement of the contract. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the FIR lodged on June 6, the complainant Pravin Manilal Sanghvi (58), a resident of Timber Market, Bhavani Peth stated that he had signed a development and power of attorney agreement for the development of the property located in Wagholi with the partners of the real estate company.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The project named ‘ The Trinity ’ was initiated by the partners who carried out flat transactions without informing the landowner which was a mandatory clause in the agreement between the two parties.

It was decided to deposit the amount into an escrow account jointly opened in the name of the landowner and the developers. The partners broke their promise by not opening the said account and started Phase II work despite Phase I not being completed.

They even mortgaged the land with a private firm and took a loan of 35 crore against the property in violation of the laid down terms and conditions.

The accused even took more money from the customers than the decided rates and cheated Sanghvi.

Senior police inspector Ravindra Gaikwad said that a case has been lodged against the partners of the real estate company for breaching the terms of agreement of the contract.

“At the same time, the accused sold the flats at higher rates, took advance money and even started phase II work without intimating the landowner as per the agreement and cheated him for 2 crore,” he said.

The police have invoked 406 and 420 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. No arrests have been made so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / FIR against Pune realty firm for cheating landowner of 2 cr
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On