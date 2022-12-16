Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / FIR against unknown person for circulating forged letter against senior IPS officer

FIR against unknown person for circulating forged letter against senior IPS officer

pune news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 10:44 PM IST

An accused forged signatures of five police inspectors and wrote a false complaint against the senior IPS officer

It was found that the application was fake and hence an FIR has been lodged. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByNadeem Inamdar

The Bund Garden Police have lodged a case against unidentified persons for circulating a defamatory letter on social media against additional commissioner (north region) and senior IPS officer Namdev Chavan.

Senior police inspector Ashwini Satpute, said, “An accused forged signatures of five police inspectors and wrote a false complaint against the senior IPS officer. It was found that the application was fake and hence an FIR has been lodged. The application was put up in such a way that it was written by the police officials against their senior,” she said.

The police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc ),500 (defamation ), 469 (committing forgery), 120 B (conspiracy) against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP