FIR in cheating case against Kiran Gosavi at Bhosari

PUNE Kirani Gosavi, believed to be a key witness in the NCB’s drugs-on-cruise ship case, has a fourth FIR registered against him in Bhosari, under the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Vijay Kumar Siddhaling Kanade (33), a resident of Chakrapani Vasahat, Bhosari, and a native of Latur lodged the complaint against Gosavi at the Bhosari police station on Thursday evening, alleging that Gosavi defrauded him of ₹2.25 lakh after he was promised a job in Brunei.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pune police have already registered FIRs against Gosavi at the Faraskhana, Lashkar and Wanowrie police stations, all in cheating cases.

According to police, Kanade was looking for a job online. On March 21, 2015, a mail was received from Shiva International on the mail ID of the complainant. The mail stated that he had been selected for a hotel management job abroad.

Gosavi is believed to have met Kanade at Nashik phata in Kasarwadi where he took ₹30,000 in cash. After that, on April 5, 2015, Kanade paid Rs40,000 to Gosavi at the office of Shiva International, Majiwada, Thane.

Over a period of time Kanade paid a total of ₹2,25,000 to the accused Gosavi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant inspector Gokul Mahajan said, “Investigation is underway.”

Gosavi is currently under the custody of the Lashkar police.