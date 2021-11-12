Home / Cities / Pune News / FIR in cheating case against Kiran Gosavi at Bhosari
Vijay Kumar Siddhaling Kanade (33), a resident of Chakrapani Vasahat, Bhosari, and a native of Latur lodged the complaint against Kiran Gosavi at the Bhosari police station on Thursday evening, alleging that Gosavi defrauded him of 2.25 lakh after he was promised a job in Brunei
Kirani Gosavi, believed to be a key witness in the NCB’s drugs-on-cruise ship case, has a fourth FIR registered against him in Bhosari, under the Pimpri-Chinchwad police. (PTI)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 11:40 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE Kirani Gosavi, believed to be a key witness in the NCB’s drugs-on-cruise ship case, has a fourth FIR registered against him in Bhosari, under the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Vijay Kumar Siddhaling Kanade (33), a resident of Chakrapani Vasahat, Bhosari, and a native of Latur lodged the complaint against Gosavi at the Bhosari police station on Thursday evening, alleging that Gosavi defrauded him of 2.25 lakh after he was promised a job in Brunei.

The Pune police have already registered FIRs against Gosavi at the Faraskhana, Lashkar and Wanowrie police stations, all in cheating cases.

According to police, Kanade was looking for a job online. On March 21, 2015, a mail was received from Shiva International on the mail ID of the complainant. The mail stated that he had been selected for a hotel management job abroad.

Gosavi is believed to have met Kanade at Nashik phata in Kasarwadi where he took 30,000 in cash. After that, on April 5, 2015, Kanade paid Rs40,000 to Gosavi at the office of Shiva International, Majiwada, Thane.

Over a period of time Kanade paid a total of 2,25,000 to the accused Gosavi

Assistant inspector Gokul Mahajan said, “Investigation is underway.”

Gosavi is currently under the custody of the Lashkar police.

Friday, November 12, 2021
