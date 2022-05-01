Fire accident of suicide victim’s pyre leaves 11 with burn injuries
PUNE In a freak fire incident, 11 attendees during a funeral sustained burn injuries after an inflammatory liquid spilled from the pyre onto the attendees and there was a flare-up in a crematorium near Tadiwala road area of Pune on Saturday.
Senior police inspector Pratap Mankar of Bund garden police station said, “Inflammatory material was used to try and burn the pyre, when it spilled on to others present close to it. We are investigating if it was diesel or anything else. A total of 11 people were injured of which four to five persons are in a serious condition.”
According to Mankar, the funeral was attended by close to 80 people, which crowded the crematorium. “Since it was crowded, people could not immediately come out after catching fire,” he said.
The fire brigade of Pune city was not informed about the fire incident that happened around 5:30-6pm on Saturday.
The funeral was of a 45-year-old wada pav seller who died by suicide. The man who was holding the can of inflammable material was identified as Anil Shinde, 53, a resident of Tadiwala road and was also injured in the incident.
Apart from Shinde, those injured in the fire were identified as Ardhra Kamble, 59, Yenabai Gade, 50, (45-50% burns) Nilesh Kamble, 35, Shivaji Suryavanshi, 55, Bandu Kamble, 74, Digambar Pujari, 40, Harish Shinde, 40, Akash Kamble, 31, Shashikant Kamble, 36, and Anil Ghatawal.
While others were taken to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment, Ghatawal was taken to Surya Hospital for treatment.
Basti trader’s 13-yr-old son rescued from kidnappers
New Delhi: The Indian Railways is taking measures to ease transport of coal across the country in the face of shortages being reported from across the country, officials familiar with the plan have told HT. The national transporter also increased the operating duration of rakes by 2,500km. Indian Railways has so far cancelled at least 42 trains for ferrying coal rakes in the wake of a power crisis in various parts of the country.
IVF treatment at government hospitals need of the hour: Experts
PUNE In vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment in private hospitals is expensive and poor couples cannot afford it as it costs over one lakh rupees to complete one course of treatment. To make IVF accessible for everyone, it is essential to start the treatment in government hospitals as well say experts. For such couples, IVF is a ray of hope. However, as the cost is in lakhs, financially challenged couples are unable to explore this option.
Ghaziabad Development Authority okays Master Plan-2031
The Ghaziabad Development Authority board in its meeting held in Meerut on Saturday has approved the draft of the new Master Plan-2031 for Ghaziabad city, Loni and Modinagar/Muradnagar. The board meeting was chaired by the divisional commissioner, Surendra Singh, who is also the chairperson of the authority. The new master plan is geographic information system-based and proposes about 95 hectares of additional housing development in three areas, which include about 50 hectares in Ghaziabad city.
We were instructed to focus on Raut’s talks with ‘Saheb’: SID official
Mumbai A policeman of the State Intelligence Department who monitored the calls of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was “instructed” to focus on the Rajya Sabha parliamentarian's phone conversations with “Saheb” and submit reports to his seniors, his statement submitted to the Mumbai police contended. Senior Indian Police Services officer Rashmi Shukla, who headed SID at the time, is the subject of an investigation for allegedly illegally tapping the phones of senior politicians.
Bengaluru acid attack case: Govt won’t spare the culprit, says health minister
State health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday went to meet the 24-year-old woman, who was attacked with acid on late Thursday night in Bengaluru. Sudhakar also offered ₹ 5 lakh in his personal capacity to the survivor. Sudhakar said that the health department will extend all support for the woman's treatment. The minister said that according to the doctor, she had suffered 35% burn injuries and is being treated in ICU.
