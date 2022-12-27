Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fire at orphanage in Pune's Camp area, 100 children evacuated

Fire at orphanage in Pune’s Camp area, 100 children evacuated

Published on Dec 27, 2022 08:30 PM IST

Central fire brigade officials said, that as many as 100 orphans between the age group of 6 to 16 were trapped inside the building after the fire broke out on the ground floor

According to the fire brigade officials, the fire took place due to a short circuit and flames engulfed the stock comprising of dry foodgrains and other materials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByNadeem Inamdar

The central fire brigade officials rescued as many as 100 orphans lodged in Tayyabia Children’s Orphanage, at East Street, Camp to safety after they were trapped in a fire at the hostel building on Monday.

The incident took place around 12.40 am and the fire was brought under control at around 12.50 am, Cantonment police and fire brigade officials present on the spot said.

Central fire brigade officials said, that as many as 100 orphans between the age group of 6 to 16 were trapped inside the building after the fire broke out on the ground floor. Over a dozen firemen went inside the building and brought the children out to safety and doused the flames within ten minutes.

According to the fire brigade officials, the fire took place due to a short circuit and flames engulfed the stock comprising of dry foodgrains and other materials.

The fire brigade team was led by fire officer Pradeep Khedekar who said, “We quickly evacuated them to safety and there were no casualties or injuries reported,” he said.

