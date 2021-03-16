Home / Cities / Pune News / Fire at Shivaji Market in Pune, 25 shops gutted
The fire broke out around 4am in the Shivaji Market, a popular establishment in the Cantonment area in Pune, a fire official said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, Pune
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:50 AM IST
At least 25 shops were gutted in the blaze, an official said. (Rahul Raut/ HT Photo)

At least 25 shops were gutted in a major fire, which broke out in an old fruit and vegetable market in Pune early on Tuesday, PTI reported quoting fire brigade officials. There was no report of any casualty, officials said.

The fire broke out around 4am in the Shivaji Market, a popular establishment in the Cantonment area in Pune, a fire official said. "After receiving a call about the fire, we sent nine water tankers there and the blaze was doused in half-an-hour," Pune Municipal Corporation's fire department chief Prashant Ranpise told PTI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, an official said.

