Fire breaks out at Cosmos Bank on Tilak Road, no casualties

PUNE A fire broke out at Cosmos Bank, Tilak road branch, on Friday night. No casualties were reported.

According to fire brigade officials, they received a call at 11pm about fire on the ground floor of the building located at Sadashiv Peth.

Acting on the call, a team of fire brigade reached the spot immediately and found heavy smoke had engulfed the building. Considering the situation, fire brigade officials entered the building by using breathing apparatus and doused the fire within few minutes.

Nilesh Mahajan, spokesperson of Pune fire brigade department, said, “Some furniture, cash counters and other wooden equipment were gutted in the fire, however, no casualties were reported. The exact reason behind the fire will be ascertained after a detailed investigation.”

In another fire incident, the fire brigade received a call at 4.42 am on Saturday that a fire broke out at a home near Gokhale Institute of Economics and Politics. A fire brigade vehicles and teams from Deccan fire station reached the spot and doused the fire within 15 minutes.

The roof of the house and electrical equipment was gutted in the fire. No casualties were reported in the incident.