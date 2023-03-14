Fire breaks out at factory in Pune

A major fire broke out at a paint factory based in Ganesh Nagar area of the Dhayari on Tuesday evening, said officials.

The sound of the explosion caused glass panes of vehicles and windows to shatter, said the local residents. (HT PHOTO)

Fire brigade department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received a fire call at around 7:15pm. Immediately, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot .

Officials from the fire brigade department suspected that fire was caused due to an explosion of eight cylinders that were inside the manufacturing unit. The sound of the explosion caused glass panes of vehicles and windows to shatter, said the local residents.

The fire brigade officials also evacuated people living in the residential complexes. No casualty has been reported.

Fire brigade officials said that, as many as six small work shops of painting, two motorcycles, two four wheelers, furniture,repairing machines and painting machines were gutted.

Nilesh Mahajan, spokesperson at fire brigade department said, “We received the call at around 7:10 pm, immediately ten fire vehicles were rushed to the spot. After almost 30 minutes at around 7:42 pm we were able to douse the fire.”

