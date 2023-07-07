Salon at Kalyaninagar catches fire

Pune: A fire broke out at a salon in Kalyaninagar on Friday morning. No casualty has been reported, said fire brigade department officials.

Fire brigade officials said that they received the alert at around 7:26 am and rushed to the spot with two water tankers, one fire brigade vehicle and 10 firemen.

According to the officials, a security guard of the building alerted the authorities after noticing smoke coming from the outlet of a well-known salon company.

Fire brigade officials said that they received the alert at around 7:26 am and rushed to the spot with two water tankers, one fire brigade vehicle and 10 firemen.

Subhash Jadhav, a fireman, said, “Prima facie it seems a short circuit as the possible reason for the fire. We had to break the glass window to enter the salon and doused the blaze in 30-45 minutes. While furniture and other materials inside the beauty parlour were gutted, we recovered cash worth ₹14,700 and handed it over to the owner.”

