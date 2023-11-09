Firecrackers crack the MPCB noise test in Pune

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Nov 09, 2023 07:56 AM IST

All 14 types of firecrackers tested by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board in Pune recorded noise levels below the standard limit of 125 decibels. The board has also urged residents to take precautions while bursting firecrackers during Diwali.

PUNE In an annual exercise of noise level testing of firecrackers conducted by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), all 14 types of firecrackers have recorded noise levels below the standard limit.

MPCB carried out annual noise level testing of 14 types of firecrackers in Pune. (HT)

The test was conducted at the College of Agriculture’s grounds in the evening hours on Wednesday. These firecrackers included small crackers, Laxmi bars, Lavangi, Sutali tota, etc.

Nitin Shinde, sub-regional officer, MPCB, Pune, said, “Every year the board conducts the firecrackers testing exercise a week before the Diwali festival. This year too we have conducted this exercise on Wednesday. At least 14 various firecrackers were tested in this exercise. The firecrackers reported noise limit below the standard 125 decibels.”

“The test reports were satisfactory and very soon the entire report will be uploaded to the website,” said Shinde.

The board also appealed to residents to take appropriate precautions during the Diwali festival while bursting firecrackers.

