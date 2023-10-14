Firefighters rescue 9-year-old girl from raging fire

Pune:

The fire, which started due to an electrical malfunction, caused extensive damage to the property. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A 9-year-old girl was rescued by the Pune Fire Brigade from a fire that broke out in Nancy Lake Homes, a residential society located opposite Bharati Vidyapeeth in Katraj. The firefighters acted quickly to extricate the girl from the blazes on the 11th floor of the residential building late Friday night.

The fire department dispatched four vehicles to put out the flames, and while spraying water, they spotted the girl trapped near a window on the 11th floor.

Some of the firefighters put up a ladder by the window and used special equipment to get the girl to safety. In just five to ten minutes, they got her out of danger. At the same time, they managed to control the fire in about thirty minutes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fire, which started due to an electrical malfunction, caused extensive damage to the property. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Nilesh Mahajan, a Fire department spokesperson said, “At around midnight on Friday, we received a distress call from Katraj area. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot in a rescue operation. The fire personnel also spotted a 9-year-old girl stranded on the 11th floor of the residential block. She was rescued safely, and the blazes were brought under control within 30 minutes.”

The brave firefighters, led by fire officer Pradip Khedekar, worked together as a team to make this rescue happen. They acted fast to save the little girl and stop the fire from causing more damage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON