Firm loses 21 lakh in online fraud

PUNE: Cyber fraudster duped a private laboratory service company of ₹21 lakh by sending mail request to mobile operator company to deactivate a mobile number.

A cyber fraudster allegedly hacked the company’s mail id and sent a mobile deactivation request to the network service provider company. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the complaint filed by Anand Digambar Shukre (42) of Pimple Saudagar working with Perfect Laboratory Services, the company’s mobile number was registered with a public sector bank account.

According to the police, a cyber fraudster allegedly hacked the company’s mail id and sent a mobile deactivation request to the network service provider company. The firm reported that ₹21 lakh was debited from the company’s bank account in two transactions when the network provider company, responding to the alleged mail, send the information to the firm to deactivate the mobile number.

A Pimpri police station official said, “According to the complainant, one has allegedly sent a request to a mobile network provider company to deactivate the company’s mobile number registered with a bank’s account. And, later duped ₹21 lakh from the company’s bank account in two transactions.”

Officials said that the bank was alerted to immediately stop further payment. During technical investigation, it was found that the money has been transferred to one Montajul Islam Mulla from West Bengal.

A case has been registered at Pimpri police station under Sections 420 of the IPC and other relevant sections of Information Technology Act.