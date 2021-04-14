First day of Ramzan observed under the shadow of Covid restrictions

On Wednesday, Muslims observed the first day of the fast for Ramzan, it was also the day when the 15-day lockdown announced by the state government ushered in.

In light of the restrictions imposed by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, many Muslims chose to offer their prayers at home following an advisory from the Indian Muslims for Progress and Reforms (IMPAR).

IMPAR has issued an advisory to the Muslim community for strict adherence to the safety precautions against the Covid -19 pandemic. Social distancing and wearing a mask are a must but there are other precautions that they must follow like following the night curfew, avoiding crowding during iftar ( breaking of fast ) time, avoiding use of loudspeakers during Sahri ( predawn meal).

IMPAR also suggests offering prayers and Taraweeh Namaz in their respective homes instead of mosques.

It specifies that people should avoid holding lavish iftar parties and instead help the poor and needy as Ramzan is the month of charity, they also list maintaining cleanliness, sanitation and harmonious atmosphere in the neighbourhood.

Anjum Inamdar from the Mul Nivasi Muslim Manch said, “We have received the directives and usually on the first few days, people generally avoid going out, for it takes time to get used to the fasting. This year too, we are planning to celebrate Ramzan at home with family and follow all the regulations in place, for we want to help break the chain too and wish for Covid-19 to go away.”