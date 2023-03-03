First exam ‘goes well’ for SSC students

From being felicitated and given flowers at some exam centres to being screened before entering the exam hall, the first day of the Class 10 State Secondary Certificate (SSC) exams of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday went well, according to students.

From being welcomed at some exam centres to being screened, the first day of the Class 10 SSC exams on Thursday went well, according to students.

The first paper was that of the Marathi language (subject) and students along with their parents started arriving at the exam centres as early as 9.30 am on Thursday.

Shreya Dhamale, a student, said, “Today is my first paper and as it is scheduled at 11 am, we reached the exam centre by 10 am. The paper was quite easy and everything was printed properly. I hope to score good marks in the first paper.”

While there were queues at most exam centres for screening the students, they were allowed inside by the police and school staff only after inspection. At some exam centres, students were given flowers and warmly welcomed. Many parents were seen waiting outside the exam centres for their children to finish the exams. There was strict police presence at every exam centre.

As the first exam coincided with the counting of votes of the Kasba peth by-poll, students living in the central parts of the city were a bit late reaching home after the exam.

A total of 1,577,256 students from 23,010 schools have registered for the exams this year. Compared to 2022, the enrolment of students this year has decreased by 61,708.