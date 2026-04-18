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First HMPV case detected in Maharashtra this year recovers

A seven-month-old boy in Washim testing positive for the infection on March 30, 2026. He was admitted to AIIMS Nagpur, and was recently discharged after being successfully treated.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 03:40 am IST
By Vicky Pathare
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Pune:

(JUN LI - stock.adobe.com)

Maharashtra has reported its first case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) this year, with a seven-month-old boy in Washim testing positive for the infection. This is likely to be the first confirmed case in the state, health officials said.

Initially, the boy was suspected to be infected with an influenza-like illness (ILI) but later, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests confirmed HMPV on March 30, 2026. He was subsequently admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur, and was recently discharged after being successfully treated for the infection; said Dr Raju Sule, state surveillance officer, public health department, Maharashtra.

Dr Sule said that this is likely to be the first case of HMPV in the state as only a few sporadic suspected cases have been reported in the past. “However, citizens should not panic as the disease is mild in nature and there is no outbreak in the state,” he said.

Dr Sangale said that there is nothing to panic as the symptoms are similar to common cold. The government through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network monitors such cases and there has been no unusual surge in ILI or severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases in the state. “We are closely monitoring cases in this area,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / First HMPV case detected in Maharashtra this year recovers
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