First phase of Mission Indradhanush to start from August 7

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on August 7, will start the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 programme to immunise pregnant women and children up to the age of five against life-threatening diseases, said officials.

The camps will be conducted in PMC hospitals, maternity homes and dispensaries from August 7 to 12 in the first phase. (HT PHOTO)

Vikram Kumar, PMC commissioner, held a meeting on Monday to take a review of preparedness for the special immunisation drive.

The camps will be conducted in PMC hospitals, maternity homes and dispensaries from August 7 to 12 in the first phase. In the second phase, the camps will be conducted between September 11 and 16 and the third phase, between October 9 and 14. The camps will be held from 9 am to 5 pm, said officials.

The IMI 5.0 is a big leap towards the elimination of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles and rubella and improving routine immunization. .

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of PMC and city immunisation officer informed that in the first phase of the immunisation drive, as many as 486 sessions will be held.

“We have identified the beneficiaries for the programme. During the first phase, we are likely to vaccinate 1,215 expecting mothers and 4,478 children aged 0 to 5 years,” he said.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said, “We have conducted the training of all healthcare staff for the immunization programme. The list of expected beneficiaries has been prepared. Based on the list the micro-planning at ward level has been done.”

