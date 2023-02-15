First phase of Shivsrushti completed, to be open for visitors next week

The life and times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be unfolded for the history lovers in a unique audio-visual manner, with the opening of first phase of Shivsrushti, a historical theme park, envisaged by late Babasaheb Purandare.

The first phase of Shivsrushti, which is the largest theme park in Asia, has been completed and will be open to visitors a day after it will be formally inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 19, which is also marked as Shiv Jayanti, said Jagdish Kadam trustee at Maharaja Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan.

The project was conceptualised by Babasaheb Purandare, who had formed the Maharaja Shiv Chhatrapati Pratishthan for its execution.

Shah will inaugurate the first phase’s key element - Sarkarwada – a magnificent main structure reflecting the architecture of the 17th century. Sarkarwada comprises exhibition galleries including DurgVaibhav, where stories about different forts like Devgiri, Purandar, Vishalgad, Panhalgad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Sindhudurg and Sinhagad would be unfolded through audio-visual medium. Sarkarwada also features a section titled escape from Agra, where visitors will be able to witness the historical tale of how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji Raje left Agra. The story is narrated with the use of 3D technology.

Another feature of the theme park is that the visitors would be able to listen to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through mad mapping technology. The story of his coronation will also be unfolded in a special section. Two other exhibition galleries Ranangan, where an array of weapons used during the times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, have been displayed. Sarkarwada also houses an administrative centre, research library, multi-purpose hall.

The overall expenditure of the theme park, which is being created in four phases, is ₹438 crore and donations worth ₹60 crore have been received for the first phase.

Pratishthan trustee Jagdish Kadam said, “Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, among others will also be present for the inauguration function.”

The Prathishthan was formed in 1967 by late Chhatrapati Rajmata Sumitraraje Bhosale of Satara and late Chhatrapati Maharaj Shreemant Pratapsingh Raje Bhosale. 300 years after Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation ceremony in 1974, the Maharaja Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan organised programmes and exhibitions at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Then the Shivsrushti project commenced in 1998-99, with the aim of unfolding the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The entry ticket for Shivsrushti is ₹350 including taxes and it can be booked online.