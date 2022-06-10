First showers also bring waterlogging, uprooting of trees, wall collapse and traffic chaos to Pune

PUNE While Punekars were eagerly waiting for the monsoon to beat the intense heat, they were not prepared for the accompanying waterlogging, falling of trees, traffic chaos and damaged vehicles amidst nearly two hours of incessant rain.

On Friday, 2 two-wheeler riders had a narrow escape when they fell into an open manhole along with their vehicles at Mehendale chowk. Two PMC staff had opened up a man hole near Reliance Mall when water started logging at the chowk. The two riders who fell in, were rescued by other commuters. This incident was confirmed by Jayant Bhosekar, additional commissioner for the zone who said, “The workers did not belong to Warje-Karvenagar ward office. They must be working for road department.”

The first hour of rain alone caused mayhem with 25 two-wheelers parked outside the police commissioner’s headquarters damaged by a massive tree that fell across the road. The first showers brought down 30 trees and caused slow-moving traffic everywhere.

At least 25 two-wheelers parked outside the police commissioner’s headquarters were damaged as a massive tree fell from across the road due to incessant rains on Friday evening (HT PHOTO)

Sunil Gilbile, acting chief fire officer, PMC, said, “About 30 trees have fallen in the city due to torrential rains. Our troops are working on clearing them in Parvati Shahu colony, GPO, Bhavani peth, BSNL office, Prabhat road, Aundh Ambedkar chowk, near Raj Bhavan, Guruwar peth, Panch haud, Kondhwa Shivneri nagar, NIBM road, Katraj Kondhwa road, Navi Peth Patrakar bhavan, Rajendra nagar, Parvati State Bank colony, ST Colony Swargate, and Kondhwa Anandpura hospital. There was no casuality reported except for the damage to two-wheelers parked outside the police commissioner’s office.”

“Usually during the first rain, we often see trees falling due to the monsoon onslaught, but this happens only during the first few showers,” Gilbile said.

In several areas, waterlogging was also reported by residents returning home from work. According to Dinesh Samal, “Jambhulkar chowk in Wanowrie immediately filled up with rainwater. This shows how well the PMC worked in cleaning the outlets of the storm water drainage lines.”

A boundary wall collapsed on Karve road and damaged ten two-wheelers. (HT PHOTO)

While behind Sahyadri hospital on Karve road, the boundary wall collapsed and damaged ten two-wheelers and one car which is lodged between the fallen walls. The fire brigade from Erandwane station is at work to clear the wall. Meanwhile, according to a resident returning home, several two-wheeler riders were waiting below Hinjewadi Wakad flyover over the highway to escape the rains and it managed to bring traffic to a grinding halt. Waterlogging was also seen on Baner flyover which according to residents was very risky for two-wheelers that were seen trying to navigate against the rains and the flow of water. Several areas like Kharadi, Wagholi witnessed power outage, while there was a complete blackout in Parmar nagar in Wanowrie. “While returning from Camp, there was flooding enroute to Kharadi, only to reach in darkness,” said Mehzabin Saiyed, a resident.