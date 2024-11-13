Five booked for assault on man near Kharadi

The Kharadi police on Tuesday booked a landowner identified as Gorakh Kisan Pawar (45), and his family members Milind Gorakh Pawar (24), Karan Macchindra Pawar (20), Harish Kishan Pawar (40) and Macchindra Kisan Pawar (43), all resident of Khandvenagar on charges of physical assault on a man. The victim, Ganesh Omprakash Singh, objected to building construction materials on the road, blocking the road leading to his house. Singh was admitted to the hospital for serious injuries during the attack which took place on November 11 near Kohinoor hotel in Kharadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Angered over his remarks, the accused assaulted the victim with physical blows, stones, sharp weapons and sticks which left him grievously injured. Singh was admitted to the hospital for serious injuries during the attack which took place on November 11 near Kohinoor hotel in Kharadi.

In this case, Mahesh Ompraksh Singh (41) lodged a complaint against the accused, who was booked under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 109, 352, 323(4) (5), 189 (2),191 (2),190, relevant sections of the Arms Act and sections 37(1)(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Kharadi police inspector Sanjay Chavan, in-charge said that a case under relevant sections has been lodged against the accused.