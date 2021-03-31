Five cars, four small-scale factories destroyed in separate fires

Five cars and four small-scale factories were gutted in two isolated fire incidents in two parts of the city on Wednesday.

In the first incident reported at around 3 am in Baner, the Renault service centre located off the NH 48 Pune-Bengaluru highway caught fire, and cars awaiting repairs were gutted. The officials of the Pune city fire brigade were fighting the blaze for four hours with the help of five fire tender units.

In the second incident, a fire was reported from a shed that housed four small-scale factories around 11am in Dhayari area. The factories located near Abhinav College road were used for producing material like cardboard, the foam used for bedding, decoration material, according to fire officials. The Pune city as well as the planning and development authority for the Pune Metro Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire brigade were deployed for dousing the fire. The fire took comparatively less time to get doused compared to the service centre.

In yet another fire incident, the garbage and hay near a temple in Sahakarnagar area of Pune caught fire around noon. One fire tender unit from Katraj division responded to the call and doused the fire. It was the garbage that was thrown in the open area that caught fire and the dry grass increased the intensity before the fire brigade officials could reach and douse the fire.