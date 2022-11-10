Five inmates booked for stone pelting, thrashing cops inside Yerawada jail

Two police personnel were injured after a clash broke out between two groups of inmates in Yerawada Central Prison on Tuesday morning. The police have booked five inmates in the case.

According to the Yerawada police station officials, the incident happened around 8:05 am near barrack number 27 to 31 when inmates were released from cells for daily chores.

The accused have been identified as Sameer Shakil Shaikh, Tarang Rakesh Pardeshi, Nilesh Shrikant Gaikwad, Purushottam Rajendra Veer and Parmeshwar Jadhav. They are trial inmates booked for crimes like attempt to murder and robbery.

Ashok Kate, investigation officer at Yerawada police station, said, “During the clash, Shaikh, Pardeshi and Gaikwad pelted stones at inmates and the police personnel who tried to intervene were beaten up by the accused.”’

Constable Hanumant More sustained injuries on his eye and head and was rushed to a hospital.

A case has been registered at Yerawada police station under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC.

