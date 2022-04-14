Five months after marriage, couple dies by suicide

PUNE A Pimpri-Chinchwad-based couple has allegedly died by suicide, barely five months after their marriage. The wife took the extreme step on Sunday while her husband, who could not bear the loss, hung himself to the roof ceiling in the bathroom at his Ganeshnagar residence on Wednesday.

The couple has been identified as Akshay Ambilwade (25) and his wife Ashwini Jagtap (25), both residents of Dange chowk in Pimpri. The couple completed their matriculation (Class 10) exam from Khinsavara Patil school. Both of them fell in love and tied the knot on November 29, 2021 after the approval of their families. The duo later started working at a jewellery shop.

According to the police, the man along with parents attended her wife’s funeral. Later, on the pretext of taking bath, he died by suicide inside the bathroom.

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

