Five shooters miss flight for West India Championship due to confusion over rifle & ammo clearance

Five out of six international rifle and pistol shooters from Pune missed their Akasa Air flight to Goa on Tuesday after confusion over rifle and ammunition clearance at Pune International Airport. The mix-up has put their participation in the West India Shooting Championship, beginning Wednesday, in jeopardy. The shooters were booked on Akasa Air flight QP 1143, scheduled to depart at 5.25 pm on September 16. (HT PHOTO)

They alleged that despite arriving at the airport three hours early, contradictory instructions from the Akasa Air staff consumed hours during check-in due to which they were unable to board the flight.

Manava Kadam, one of the rifle shooters on the team, was able to board the said flight to Goa but left her equipment at Pune Airport as her competition was slated early morning Wednesday. Whereas the remaining five players were still waiting at Pune Airport till the time of going to Press.

Rudra Kshirsagar, one of the affected shooters, said, “We all are rifle- and pistol- shooters going to participate in the West Zone Nationals at Goa. All our documents were clear but the staff kept changing their instructions. First, they told us to check in the rifles and ammunition and then to carry them as hand baggage. Thereafter, they again asked us to check in the rifles and ammo. Due to this mismanagement, we missed our flight. Our competition starts Wednesday and we don’t know how we will make it.”

The back-and-forth with the airline staff stretched over nearly three hours, with additional delays from airport security in processing the sports equipment. By the time the confusion was resolved, the flight had already departed.

Coach Nupur Hagawane Patil said that the situation left the players stressed and stranded late into the night. “Because of the delay caused by the Akasa Air staff and the confusion at security, the shooters could not make it on their scheduled flight. These are talented athletes who have already proven themselves at the state level and earned a shot at the nationals. But now their participation is in jeopardy. The competition begins Wednesday morning and they were still stuck at Pune airport until late night Tuesday. They will now be sent to Goa on an Indigo flight Wednesday morning,” she said.

The West India Shooting Championship is a key national event with participation from five states. Missing the opening round could mean disqualification for the six athletes, destroying their chance at the national level this year.

In a statement, Akasa Air acknowledged the incident but attributed the delay to security procedures. “A team of professional rifle shooters booked on Akasa Air flight QP 1143 scheduled to operate from Pune to Goa on September 16, 2025 were regrettably unable to board due to extended security procedures involving their baggage which contained specialised shooting equipment. Our on-ground teams are providing them with assistance, and alternate travel arrangements are being organised. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused,” the statement read.

While the airline has expressed regret, the players insist that the problem was not just extended security checks but lack of coordination and clarity among the Akasa Air staff which they say caused them to miss the flight.