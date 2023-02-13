Five Thai nationals deported by Pune police

The Special Branch of the Pune city police deported five Thai nationals for allegedly violating their visa rules and working illegally as a masseur in a city spa.

According to Special Branch police, the accused girls arrived in India in 2022 on tourist visas, but they overstayed their visa duration and began working in Pune without a work visa.

A release from the Special Branch said, “Based on a tip-off about an illegal massage parlour being run in the area of NIBM Kondhwa, the Special branch team raided the Spa and found five girls from Thailand who didn’t have valid documents to stay in India.”

“The tourist visa of the accused was valid till 2022. On being asked to produce a work permit, the accused did not have any legal documents. Hence, we have taken necessary action against them and deported them to their respective country on 11 February.” the release added.

ACP Ramakant Mane said, “We got information from our informer that Thai nationals are working in a Spa centre without having any work visa. Acting on the tip, we raided the centre on 2 February and detained five women for staying illegally in India. Later we initiated the deportation process and deported them to their respective country.’’

