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Five-day police remand for Kharat in third rape case

During the hearing, the investigators said that Kharat was not cooperating with them in the investigations so far.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 05:31 am IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
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Pune/Nashik: The Nashik court on Thursday remanded the self-styled godman, Ashok Kharat, to five days of police remand in the third rape case.

Five-day police remand for Kharat in third rape case

The assistant public prosecutor, Shailendra Bagade, said that the court of the chief judicial magistrate, BN Ichpurani, has remanded Kharat to five days of police remand. The investigators had requested seven days of police remand.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Kharat on Wednesday night for allegedly sexually abusing the pregnant wife of a former employee who worked as an office boy. The arrest follows a complaint filed by the husband of the victim on March 21.

During the hearing, the investigators said that Kharat was not cooperating with them in the investigations so far.

“The investigations about the complaint were in the primary stage,” said Bagade, adding that the investigators have to probe the ill-treatment of women victims by Kharat on the pretext of performing religious rituals, finding out the source from where Kharat used to procure the ‘magic stones’ that he used to give to the victims for good fortune.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Five-day police remand for Kharat in third rape case
Home / Cities / Pune / Five-day police remand for Kharat in third rape case
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