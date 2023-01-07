Five-month-old Sukhsagarnagar police chowki inactive due to staff shortage

Sukhsagarnagar police chowki at Bibwewadi is currently non-operational due to insufficient staff members, despite the chowki’s inauguration last August.

Local residents stated that the construction work for the police chowki was completed in March, but ever since the inauguration in August, they have never seen the place operate at full capacity.

A shopkeeper in the vicinity said, “For the past five months, this police chowki only had a Public Service Aide (PSA) and a marshall who would work only for a short time. Two months ago, a PMC official took the keys of the chowki and it has been non-operational since then.”

The inoperable chowki also meant that citizens in the area had to tread an additional 1.5 kilometers for Bibwewadi police station or two kilometers to reach the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, under whose jurisdiction the Sukhsagarnagar police chowki is operated.

Vijay Puranik, police inspector, Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, said: “The chowki is facing staffing issues. For a chowki to run, we need a specific number of staff to run during the day and night. For now, we do not have that. But one police inspector and one constable is present everyday for patrolling purposes. If anyone wants to file a case, they can come to Bharati Vidyapeeth or the Upper Indira Nagar police station.”

Locals said a police personnel comes once a day to the chowky, which otherwise is largely non-operational. “Having it fully operational can keep people in this neighbourhood in check. Just two members coming everyday, with no given timings or proof that they are working, is just poor patrolling,” said a resident requesting anonymity.

Wheb Hindustan Times conducted a spot visit on Saturday, the doors of the building were locked. Inside, the chowki had fully furnished rooms complete with chairs, tables. Dirty footsteps outside the place, including the presence of a lone cold drink bottle inside the chowki indicated that there people inside previously. In addition, the place has turned into a hotspot for liquor consumption, with the premises found littered with liquor bottles and chips packets, and stained with gutka. It has also become a convenient area for parking two- and four-wheelers, and a sleeping spot for stray dogs.