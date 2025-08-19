Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
FLY91 adds extra flights to cater to Ganesh Chaturthi rush

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 05:44 am IST

Pune: Regional airline FLY91 will operate additional flights on the Pune-Sindhudurg-Pune route to meet festive travel demand. The flights are scheduled for August 24, 29, 31, and September 5 and 7. Tickets are available on the airline’s website.

Mumbai Airport - Aeroplane - Aircraft - Flights - A aircraft takes the newly constructed parallel taxiway A4 while an Indian flight takes off. Aircrafts need not back track courtesy the taxiway - HT PHOTO BY VIJAYANAND GUPTA 01-09-07

“Ganesh Chaturthi is special for our customers, with many traveling to be with family and friends. By adding flights, we aim to offer more flexibility and options during the festive period,” said Manoj Chacko, managing director and CEO of FLY91.

Based in Goa, FLY91 serves eight destinations, focusing on tier-2 and tier-3 cities. In Maharashtra, it connects Pune with Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, and Solapur.

Citizens have welcomed the move. “Getting confirmed train tickets to Konkan during Ganpati is nearly impossible. These extra flights will be a big relief for families like ours who want to reach Sindhudurg quickly and comfortably,” said Shweta Kambli, a Pune resident originally from Malvan.

