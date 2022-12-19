Flyover at Golf Course Chowk in Yerawada to be operational by January

The residents of Yerawada along the Airport Road will soon heave a sigh of relief as there will be no more traffic jams at the Golf Course Chowk flyover will be operational soon.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is rushing to give finishing touches to the flyover that has taken over 3 years to complete, so that it can be opened for traffic just before the G20 meet during third and fourth week of January 2023.

The 655-metre-long flyover was proposed to help reduce traffic on the Airport Road. This square is one of the busiest chowks that connects commuters from Gunjan talkies to Lohegoan Airport, Khadki, and Ahmednagar road. For the past year, this road has witnessed tremendous load, causing traffic congestions that often leads commuters to miss their flights.

Abhijeet Ambekar, executive engineer, Special Projects, PMC said, “The flyover was to be made in 30 months, but got delayed due to lockdown and then it suffered another setback when local residents protested and stopped the work for another two months. We received an extension of eight months which is also over, but the flyover work is almost complete except for some minor things and will be ready by the end of the month for commuters’ use.”

He also clarified that it was not PMC’s intention to wait for G20 meet to open the flyover, but the delays caused it to be on hold. “Since the Airport Road is also a VIP road, this flyover was a priority to help reduce the traffic flow. With this flyover, 85 per cent of the traffic will be reduced as people going towards the airport can use the flyover.”

The flyover has been made by consultant Atur India via tender process at the cost of ₹31 crore. “This flyover is 655 metres long, 16 metres wide. It has space for nine godowns or warehouses under the flyover, and is situated on the Airport Road. From Gunjan talkies it has an approach road of 205 metres, while from the airport, the approach road is 170 metres. This flyover is made using RCC piers, box girders, retaining wall and will have asphalt road,” said Ambekar.