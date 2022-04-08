Following civic polls delay, Pune admin okays road digging for various works

Following delay in municipal elections, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given green signal to road digging works, to be completed before May 15.

With civic polls slated for February, the then ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had put pressure on administration to not allow digging works during elections fearing public outcry. The PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne had even asked to resurface city roads, before the state government postponed civic polls post issuance of a notification restarting the delimitation of wards.

An official from PMC road department on anonymity said, “We cannot stop road digging works as various agencies need to finish their projects before monsoon. Major projects include 24x7 water pipeline works, drainage and pre-monsoon preparedness works.”

Many agencies like internet providers, mobile companies and MNGL are carrying out works in the city.

Nitin Limaye, a resident, said, “PMC had recently resurfaced Tilak, Laxmi, Bajirao and Shivaji road areas causing public inconvenience. Now, again road digging works have started in these areas and we are facing traffic jams.”

Rachna Shintre, another resident, said, “Citizens never demanded new pavement blocks on footpaths, but works are on to replace blocks. It is wastage of taxpayer’s money.”