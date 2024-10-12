Food delivery executive dies in Pune hit-and-run, accused arrested

PUNE A food delivery executive was killed early on Friday morning when a speeding luxury car hit the two-wheeler, he was riding in Koregaon Park area of Pune, officials said. Three other people were injured in the accident as the car first hit three people on a bike, who sustained minor injuries, before ramming into the victim. Food delivery executive was killed early Friday morning when a speeding luxury car hit the two-wheeler he was riding in Koregaon Park area, officials said. A video grab of the incident. (HT)

The accident took place at around 1.30am on ACB farm chowk to Tadiguta chowk road, in front of the Google office, police said.

The accused, Ayush Pradip Tayal, 34, was driving his Audi which crashed into the bike of the deceased, Rauf Akbar Sheikh, 21, from behind. Sheikh was reportedly on his way home.

“The car driven by Tayal crashed into Shaikh’s bike. The accused fled the scene but was later detained after police used footage from CCTV cameras to identify the car and then track him down with its details,” said additional commissioner of police Manoj Pail said.

“Prima facia it seems that accused was under influence of alcohol,” said Patil.

On Friday, the accused was produced in the court and court granted him police custody till October 13.

The injured were rushed to the hospital where Shaikh was pronounced dead on arrival.

Tayal was arrested from his residence in Hadapsar, said R Raja, deputy commissioner of police (zone V). “After analysis of CCTV footage in the locality we first identified the car driver and later arrested him from his residence in Hadapsar area,” Raja said.

“As of now we cannot say whether the car driver was under the influence of alcohol or not,” Raja said.

Tayal is a senior executive at a firm in Ranjangaon MIDC and he has been sent for a medical examination to ascertain if he was intoxicated at the time of the accident, the official said. “Police are waiting for medical test reports,” he said.

A case has been filed at the Mundhwa police station under sections 105, 281, 125(a), 132, 119, 177, 184 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.