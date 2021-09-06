Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Food delivery executive killed in hit-and-run in Pune
pune news

Food delivery executive killed in hit-and-run in Pune

PUNE: A food delivery associate was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Talegaon area of Pune on Saturday night
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 09:18 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: A food delivery associate was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Talegaon area of Pune on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Vaishnav Babu Jamadar (33), according to the police. Around 8 pm he was riding his motorbike, a Honda Unicorn, to deliver a food order on the road connecting Chakan with Vadgaon.

An unidentified vehicle rammed into Jamadar’s bike in front of Saint Mount church along Talegaon-Chakan road. The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the spot.

“The vehicle had crushed his head, but his identity was verifiable. We took him to nearby St Mount hospital but he was declared dead before arrival,” said inspector Dnyaneshwar Zol of Talegaon Dabhade police station who is investigating the case.

The complaint was lodged by Ashok Premnath Bhosale (38), Jamadar’s brother-in-law and resident of Market Yard.

A case was registered under Sections 279, 304 (A), and others of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

10-day police custody for 8 arrested for raping minor girl in Pune

Sena-NCP public meetings invite police action but big names left out in FIR

Hyena attacks 2 in Khed tehsil of Pune district, animal later found dead

Ex-BJP corporator challenges party’s road widening decision
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP