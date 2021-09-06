Food delivery executive killed in hit-and-run in Pune

PUNE: A food delivery associate was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Talegaon area of Pune on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Vaishnav Babu Jamadar (33), according to the police. Around 8 pm he was riding his motorbike, a Honda Unicorn, to deliver a food order on the road connecting Chakan with Vadgaon.

An unidentified vehicle rammed into Jamadar’s bike in front of Saint Mount church along Talegaon-Chakan road. The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the spot.

“The vehicle had crushed his head, but his identity was verifiable. We took him to nearby St Mount hospital but he was declared dead before arrival,” said inspector Dnyaneshwar Zol of Talegaon Dabhade police station who is investigating the case.

The complaint was lodged by Ashok Premnath Bhosale (38), Jamadar’s brother-in-law and resident of Market Yard.

A case was registered under Sections 279, 304 (A), and others of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act at Talegaon Dabhade police station.