Food delivery executive killed over monetary dispute, one held

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a food delivery executive in Yerawada late on Saturday night. Two others are absconding in the case, said police.

The accused has been identified as Shahnavaz Sheikh (30). While his accomplice Mohsin Sheikh and Moin Sheikh are absconding.

As per the information, the deceased, identified as Inzamam Zuber Idris (22), used to work as a food delivery partner.

Police said the incident took place between 2:30 am and 8 am near Rajiv Gandhi Hospital at Yerawada.

The complaint was filed by Ansar Idris, brother of the deceased.

According to the complaint, Shahnavaz called Inzamam at Laxmi Nagar and they had a verbal spat over a financial dispute after which the three accused attacked him brutally and he scummed to his injuries.

Uttam Chakre, police inspector (crime) at Yerwada police station, said, “Accused and the victim knew each other and on the day of the incident they had an argument over some money issue. They attacked Idris and he died due to injuries.”

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).