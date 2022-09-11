Footwear collected during immersion procession fills six tempos: PMC

Pune: The footwear collected by Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) solid waste department (SWM) during the last day of Ganpati immersion procession on September 9 filled six mini trucks. The department collected 33 tonnes of garbage, including 21 tonnes of nirmalya (floral offerings to Ganpati).

“Around 1,037 PMC staff were on streets to collect garbage,” said Asha Raut, deputy commissioner, SWM. Around 0.5 million people took part in the immersion procession on Friday and Saturday that lasted for more than 29 hours, according to PMC.

Around 650 volunteers from Swacha Sanstha, Janvani Sanstha, Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, Rotary Club, Marathwada college and other organisations participated in the clean city drive.

The immersion procession passed through Laxmi road, Tilak road, Kumthekar road, Narayan Peth road, Bajirao road, Shivaji road, Alka chowk, Khanduji Baba chowk, Karve road, Jungli Maharaj road, Senapati Bapat road, Ganeshkhind road, Fergusson College road, Prabhat road, Bhandarkar road and Pune-Mumbai road.

PMC used nine compactors, 13 small vehicles, 36 Glutton suction machines, six tempos, eight tippers, and eight other vehicles to collect garbage during the immersion procession.

Raut said, “Recycling of Ganpati idols to avoid excess land excavation was encouraged by Ecoexist Foundation and other volunteer organisations. Manure will be prepared from this biodegradable waste.”