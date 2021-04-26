For the first time since April 9, Pune’s active cases count goes below one lakh

Pune: For the first time since April 9 when Pune crossed the one lakh grim of active cases of Covid-19, on Monday, Pune reported less than a lakh people undergoing treatment for Covid or are in home isolation because of the infection. The active cases count as per the state health department in Pune district went down to 99,977.

With a drastic fall in the number of new Covid cases, as 6,162 new cases were reported on the day, the total number went up to 8.02 lakh cases of which 6.93 lakh have recovered, 9,089 have been declared dead and remaining are active cases.

Pune rural reported 2,211 new Covid-19 cases taking the total to 192,539 and with 11 more deaths the toll went up to 2,407. Pune city has reported 2,666 new Covid cases taking the final to 413,349 and with two more deaths the toll went up to 5,160.

PCMC reported 1,285 new cases which took the total to 196,919 and with one more death the toll went to 1,467.

After replenishment of vaccine stocks arrived on Sunday, Pune also saw boost in the number of vaccinations as 78,668 people got the vaccine with 43,096 from Pune rural, 24,702 from Pune city and 10,870 in PCMC. Of the total vaccinations, 75,153 were of Covishield and the remaining Covaxin.

