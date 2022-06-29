Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / For the second time in a month, two ailing Pune MLAs travel to Mumbai to cast vote
pune news

For the second time in a month, two ailing Pune MLAs travel to Mumbai to cast vote

Earlier, both the MLAs along with others had travelled to Mumbai on June 20 to vote in the state legislative council polls
On Wednesday, Mukta Tilak (in pic) had left from Pune to Mumbai via road and Laxman Jagtap will reach Mumbai in an ambulance on Thursday. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 09:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Two ailing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from Pune, Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak, along with other MLAs will reach Mumbai to vote during the crucial floor test set to be held today (June 30).

The two MLAs will travel to Mumbai despite facing serious health issues. On Wednesday, Tilak had left from Pune to Mumbai via road and Jagtap will reach Mumbai in an ambulance on Thursday.

Earlier, both the MLAs along with others had travelled to Mumbai on June 20 to vote in the state legislative council polls.

BJP leader Sandeep Khardekar said, “Tilak has already left for Mumbai in her private vehicle on Wednesday. Jagtap’s brother Shankar has arranged for an ambulance and doctors so that he reaches on time to cast his vote.”

Meanwhile, all the MLAs from Pune left for Mumbai on Wednesday.

BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole said, “We reached Mumbai as the party has called for a meeting to brief us about the situation.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP