For the second time in a month, two ailing Pune MLAs travel to Mumbai to cast vote

Two ailing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from Pune, Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak, along with other MLAs will reach Mumbai to vote during the crucial floor test set to be held today (June 30).

The two MLAs will travel to Mumbai despite facing serious health issues. On Wednesday, Tilak had left from Pune to Mumbai via road and Jagtap will reach Mumbai in an ambulance on Thursday.

Earlier, both the MLAs along with others had travelled to Mumbai on June 20 to vote in the state legislative council polls.

BJP leader Sandeep Khardekar said, “Tilak has already left for Mumbai in her private vehicle on Wednesday. Jagtap’s brother Shankar has arranged for an ambulance and doctors so that he reaches on time to cast his vote.”

Meanwhile, all the MLAs from Pune left for Mumbai on Wednesday.

BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole said, “We reached Mumbai as the party has called for a meeting to brief us about the situation.”

