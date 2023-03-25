Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Foreign currency worth 4.5 lakh stolen

ByShrinivas Deshp
Mar 25, 2023 10:10 PM IST

PUNE:

A residential break-in has been reported in the city’s Ghorpadi area, where an unidentified thief entered the complainant’s house and stole foreign currency worth 4.5 lakh, police informed.

According to the information, the incident was reported on March 23, when the complainant visited his under-renovation home in Sopan Baug, Ghorpadi.

When the complainant visited his flat on Friday, he discovered that foreign currency worth 4.5 lakh had gone missing from his home and had been stolen from a digital locker.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, has filed a complaint with the Wanawadi Police Station under Indian Penal Code section 380 and the police are on the lookout for the perpetrator.

