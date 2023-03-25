Foreign currency worth 4.5 lakh stolen

PUNE:

When the complainant visited his flat on Friday, he discovered that foreign currency worth ₹ 4.5 lakh had gone missing from his home and had been stolen from a digital locker. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A residential break-in has been reported in the city’s Ghorpadi area, where an unidentified thief entered the complainant’s house and stole foreign currency worth ₹4.5 lakh, police informed.

According to the information, the incident was reported on March 23, when the complainant visited his under-renovation home in Sopan Baug, Ghorpadi.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, has filed a complaint with the Wanawadi Police Station under Indian Penal Code section 380 and the police are on the lookout for the perpetrator.