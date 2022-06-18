Foreign liquor worth 66 lakh seized in Pune, 1 arrested

The Pune division of state excise department on Wednesday busted an inter-state racket of liquor smugglers and seized liquor bottles worth ₹ 66 lakh from Nira in Purandar tehsil of Pune rural area, said senior police officials. The officials also arrested one person

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The liquor was produced in Goa and was meant to be sold in Goa only, officials confirmed.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid on Nira – Lonand road near hotel New Prasanna . Accordingly, one container truck was seized. The officials said the liquor bottles were hidden in a special cavity made in a threshing machine (used in farming) loaded on a truck.

The value of the confiscated liquor is ₹66 lakh and the value of the confiscated goods along with the vehicles is ₹91.77 lakh.

As per information shared by Pune division of state excise department, truck driver was identified as Pravin Parmeshwar Pawar (23) resident of Tambole village in Solapur district.

A case has been registered for offences under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and a driver has been arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}