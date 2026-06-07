Forensic expert testifies on CCTV evidence in Nasrapur minor rape-murder trial

The fast-track trial in the Nasrapur minor rape and murder case saw a key development on Saturday, with a forensic expert completing his chief examination before a special court in Pune and authenticating crucial electronic evidence relied upon by the prosecution. According to the prosecution, the expert confirmed that the CCTV footage produced before the court matched the original recordings secured during the investigation and had not been altered. (HT)

Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Ajay Misser said the expert testified in detail about the collection, preservation and examination of CCTV footage obtained during the investigation. He also explained the significance of digital hash values, which are used to verify the integrity and authenticity of electronic evidence.

“The forensic expert’s chief examination has been completed. He has given evidence regarding CCTV footage and hash values and has proved the CCTV recordings collected during the course of the investigation. The witness has established the technical chain relating to the digital evidence,” Misser said.

According to the prosecution, the expert confirmed that the CCTV footage produced before the court matched the original recordings secured during the investigation and had not been altered.

The prosecution considers the testimony significant because electronic evidence forms a key component of its case. Investigators collected CCTV footage from multiple locations, and the prosecution has argued that the recordings show the accused and the victim together before the incident, making them an important part of the circumstantial evidence.

During his deposition, the expert outlined the scientific procedures used to verify and preserve digital records. He explained that hash values, commonly used in cyber forensics, help establish whether electronic files remain unchanged after collection and are relied upon to maintain the chain of evidence.

The witness was also questioned about the methodology adopted for examining the digital material and the procedures followed to preserve electronic records.

The trial has been proceeding on a day-to-day basis before the special court. Over the past several days, the court has recorded testimony from the victim’s family members, eyewitnesses, medical officers, forensic experts and panch witnesses associated with various stages of the investigation.

With the chief examination complete, attention will now shift to the defence’s cross-examination of the forensic expert, scheduled for Monday, particularly on issues related to the collection, preservation and analysis of the digital evidence.

The hearing will continue before the special court on Monday.