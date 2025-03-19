Menu Explore
Forest department to plant fruit-bearing trees in 303 model schools

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Mar 19, 2025 06:16 AM IST

The forest department will plant fruit-bearing trees in 303 Pune schools, promoting sustainability and student involvement in environmental conservation.

As part of environmental sustainability and community development initiatives, the forest department will undertake large-scale fruit-bearing tree plantation project in Pune district in collaboration with representatives from zilla parishad, Pune, and Loha Foundation. The trees will be planted in 303 model schools across the district, a senior forest official said.

Fruit bearing trees like banana, tamarind, guava and other native fruit species will be planted at schools. (HT PHOTO)
Fruit bearing trees like banana, tamarind, guava and other native fruit species will be planted at schools. (HT PHOTO)

As a symbolic start to the project, the first sapling was presented to Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command by NR Praveen IFS, chief conservator of forests (CCF) and Ajit Pisal, agriculture development officer (ADO), zilla parishad, Pune during a cyclothon event recently.

Praveen said, “The plantation project aims to promote environmental awareness, conservation and sustainability among students. It will provide students with access to fresh fruits and a hands-on learning experience about sustainability and ecology.”

Fruit bearing trees like banana, tamarind, guava and other native fruit species will be planted at schools.

“After finalising the schools, we will involve students in the plantation process, from digging pits to conservation,” he said.

