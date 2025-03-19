Forest department to plant fruit-bearing trees in 303 model schools

As part of environmental sustainability and community development initiatives, the forest department will undertake large-scale fruit-bearing tree plantation project in Pune district in collaboration with representatives from zilla parishad, Pune, and Loha Foundation. The trees will be planted in 303 model schools across the district, a senior forest official said. Fruit bearing trees like banana, tamarind, guava and other native fruit species will be planted at schools. (HT PHOTO)

As a symbolic start to the project, the first sapling was presented to Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command by NR Praveen IFS, chief conservator of forests (CCF) and Ajit Pisal, agriculture development officer (ADO), zilla parishad, Pune during a cyclothon event recently.

Praveen said, “The plantation project aims to promote environmental awareness, conservation and sustainability among students. It will provide students with access to fresh fruits and a hands-on learning experience about sustainability and ecology.”

“After finalising the schools, we will involve students in the plantation process, from digging pits to conservation,” he said.