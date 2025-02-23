Forest dept bans photography in Pune’s Supe village over bird call playback concerns

The forest department has banned photography in the forest area near Deulgaon village in Pune district’s Supe region after receiving multiple complaints about unethical bird call playback practices. The restriction, imposed on February 22, warns of stringent action against violators. Recently, several photos of the Mottled Wood Owl, a protected species under Schedule III of the Wildlife Protection Act, went viral on social media. A breeding pair of these nocturnal birds currently resides in the Supe forest area. (SOURCED)

Bird call playback is a technique used to attract birds by playing recorded calls or songs, often employed by birdwatchers and photographers. While this method aids in spotting rare or elusive species, it is considered unlawful under Section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, as it can be misused by photographers and hunters, ultimately harming birds.

In Pune, the practice is commonly used to capture images of migratory or rare bird species. Recently, several photos of the Mottled Wood Owl, a protected species under Schedule III of the Wildlife Protection Act, went viral on social media. A breeding pair of these nocturnal birds currently resides in the Supe forest area. However, over the past ten days, the forest department has received complaints about unethical photography practices.

According to NR Praveen, chief conservator of forests, Pune circle, there have been complaints about bird call playback being used to attract the Mottled Wood Owl in Supe.

“Several photos of the bird pair have been posted online, showing unnatural behaviour. To protect the species, we have banned photography here. A full-time staff has been appointed in the area to monitor violations, and strict action will be taken against those who flout the rules,” said Praveen.

Anuj Khare, member of the State Wildlife Advisory Board, highlighted the increasing interest in wildlife photography in Pune.

“Protected areas like Bhigwan, Kumbhargaon, and Shirsufal attract many wildlife photographers, which helps in documenting biodiversity. However, areas outside protected zones also host diverse wildlife, and unethical photography practices like bird call playback disturb their natural behaviour. The ban in Deulgaon is essential to protect nesting birds.”

Many bird call playback recordings are sourced from websites and later used in the field. When asked if any action would be taken against such platforms, Praveen said, “Our current focus is to protect the bird species. As of now, we have no plans to act against these websites.”