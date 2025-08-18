Forest dept. launches mobile app for tourist entry at Sinhagad fort

After a delay of nearly three months, the forest department on August 12 launched its much-anticipated mobile application (app) for regulating tourist entry at Sinhagad fort. The app named ‘Kille Sinhagad’ has been developed by the forest department in collaboration with an external agency and is now available for public use on the Google Play Store, catering exclusively to Android users. The app named ‘Kille Sinhagad’ has been developed by the forest department in collaboration with an external agency and is now available for public use on the Google Play Store, catering exclusively to Android users. (HT)

Manoj Barbole, range forest officer, Pune forest department, said, “The app is currently available only for Android users through the Play Store. We are in the process of completing the required procedure to make it available for iPhone users as well.”

Originally scheduled for launch in June this year, the app has finally gone live in August, marking the first such digital initiative for a fort in Maharashtra. Officials said the delay was due to additional testing and procedural clearances to ensure smooth functioning of the app.

The Kille Sinhagad app is designed to serve both tourists and the forest department’s management teams. For visitors, it offers an easy way to book entry to the fort, eliminating the need for physical tickets and reducing onsite congestion. It also provides real-time updates on parking availability, traffic conditions, and other visitor-related information, making the overall trip more convenient. Whereas for forest officials, the app doubles as a crucial management and safety tool. It enables instant alerts in case of emergencies such as honeybee attacks and forest fires among others. With its integrated tracking system, officials can monitor real-time tourist footfalls and coordinate resources for crowd and traffic management. This is expected to help prevent overcrowding and enhance visitor safety, particularly during peak weekends and holidays when tourist numbers surge. Besides, the app is also intended to streamline revenue collection through better data tracking.

Sinhagad fort, located about 30 km southwest of Pune, is one of the region’s most popular trekking and weekend destinations, attracting thousands of visitors year-round. However, rising tourist numbers in recent years have posed significant challenges in terms of traffic control, waste management, and emergency response. Officials believe that ‘Kille Sinhgad’ will help streamline these aspects, rendering tourist activity at the fort more sustainable and organised.

Moreover, the introduction of a pre-registration system for tourist entry at destinations such as Sinhagad fort marks a significant shift in tourism management in areas under the forest department. By requiring visitors to book in advance through designated apps or online platforms, the department can monitor and control footfalls, ensuring that visitor numbers stay within the ecological carrying capacity of these sensitive zones.